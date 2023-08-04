Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, August 4
The Los Angeles Angels took arguably their most frustrating loss of the season last night. The game seemed to be in hand when Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season, but Carlos Estevez's first blown save of the year gave the Angels a crushing defeat. With the loss, the Angels dropped to 56-54 on the season, four games back of the third Wild Card spot.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers is set to make his 20th start of the season for the Angels tonight at Angel Stadium where he's pitched well this season. Detmers has a 3.63 ERA at home compared to his 5.49 mark on the road. He hasn't faced the Mariners at home this season but did make his first start of the season against them in Seattle and allowed three runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings of work in an Angels victory.
The Mariners will counter with their ace and one of the best pitchers in the American League, Luis Castillo. The right-hander is third in the AL with a 2.88 ERA in 22 starts and ranks in the top-ten in innings pitched as well. His second start of the season came against the Halos and Castillo threw 5.2 scoreless innings, but the Angels offense did a better job getting to him when he saw them in Anaheim. Castillo allowed five runs (three earned) in six innings in an Angels win in June.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. C.J. Cron - 1B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Randal Grichuk - LF
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
4. Tom Murphy - C
5. Teoscar Hernandez - RF
6. Ty France - 1B
7. Cal Raleigh - DH
8. Dylan Moore - LF
9. Jose Caballero - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It was a really rough night for Mickey Moniak who not only went hitless in four at-bats, but he struck out four times. The strikeouts are really piling up for Moniak who in his last ten games has fanned 20 times in 44 at-bats. The Angels face Castillo who struck out ten last time they saw him in Anaheim including Moniak twice, but the young Angels outfielder did tag him for a home run late which helped the Halos get a nice win.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
With Brandon Drury returning off the IL, Luis Rengifo seemed destined for a bench role but Zach Neto landing on the IL opened a spot for Rengifo to play for now. His defense at shortstop remains suspect, but Rengifo's bat has earned him playing time. He's leading off in front of Shohei Ohtani against a pitcher he's done well against in his career. Rengifo has three hits in ten at-bats including two home runs against Castillo. Hopefully he can be a catalyst tonight.