Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, August 5
The Los Angeles Angels took another tough loss last night to the Seattle Mariners in a game you felt they could've had. The Halos battled back from 4-0 down before they even took a swing to tie multiple times but could never get over the hump. The Halos will look for a much-needed win tonight to snap their four-game losing streak.
Probable starting pitchers
In his last seven appearances, Tyler Anderson has pitched more like the pitcher the Angels expected him to be when they signed him last offseason. He's posted a 3.53 ERA in 35.2 innings in those appearances. His last time out he gave up just one run in 6.1 innings against the Blue Jays. In his four career starts against the Mariners, Anderson has a 5.68 ERA which he'll look to improve upon tonight.
The Mariners will counter with young right-hander George Kirby. The 25-year-old has a 3.43 ERA in 21 starts and 128.2 innings pitched in his first full season, although the Angels did have success against him earlier this season. Kirby's first start of the campaign came in Seattle against the Angels and he allowed four runs in 4.1 innings pitched.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. C.J. Cron - 1B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Randal Grichuk - LF
9. Chad Wallach - C
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
4. Teoscar Hernandez - RF
5. Ty France - 1B
6. Cal Raleigh - DH
7. Tom Murphy - C
8. Dylan Moore - LF
9. Jose Caballero - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani didn't have a prototypical Ohtani type of game offensively last night. He did record a hit in four at-bats while also drawing a walk, but he struck out three times including in the ninth inning when the Angels were rallying. Ohtani has to be the center of everything if he's being pitched to, and last night, for a rare time, he floundered while the Angels offense scored seven runs. Fortunately, Ohtani is facing a pitcher he's had a lot of success against.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Brandon Drury singled in four at-bats in his return last night, and will now face George Kirby, a pitcher he had two hits in two at-bats against in Seattle. The Angels have missed Drury desperately with him being one of their few productive hitters with runners in scoring position. Drury is hitting .303 with an OPS of .889 in those situations this season. Hopefully he can come through with a clutch hit or two tonight.