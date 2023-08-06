Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, August 6
It's been a miserable week for the Los Angeles Angels. Once aggressive deadline buyers, the Halos have lost five in a row after dropping another heartbreaking game against the Mariners last night. This losing streak has the Angels back at .500 at 56-56 on the season. They're 9.5 games back of first in the AL West, and are six games back of the third Wild Card spot in the AL. They're in desperate need of a win and will look to find it this afternoon.
Probable starting pitchers
Chase Silseth has been a bright spot for this Angels team of late. He's made two starts since the all-star break and both have been great. He allowed one run in 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts against the Yankees, and he then allowed one run in five innings against the Braves 12 days later. Silseth earned the win in both of these outings. That Braves game was the last game the Angels have won. He'll look to get them another win today against a red-hot Mariners team.
Seattle will counter with rookie right-hander Bryce Miller. The 24-year-old got off to a very impressive start to his career, but he's had some struggles of late. He's allowed six runs in 5.2 innings pitched in each of his last two outings to inflate his ERA from 3.96 to 4.35. Hopefully the Angels can find a way to score some runs.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 1B
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
4. Cal Raleigh - C
5. Dominic Canzone - RF
6. Teoscar Hernandez - DH
7. Mike Ford - 1B
8. Cade Marlowe - LF
9. Josh Rojas - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani went hitless in four at-bats last night with a pair of strikeouts. His nine-game hitting streak was put to an end last night, and Ohtani found himself chasing a bit more than usual which is understandable when you rarely see strikes. Shohei has just one hit in his last eight at-bats with five strikeouts. Hopefully he can make an impact today.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Chase Silseth has a lot riding on his shoulders. The Angels are sending the 23-year-old out to try and help them avoid what would be a crushing sweep on their home field. The offense has struggled, so there really isn't any margin for error. He'll look to try and shut down a hot Mariners offense for five or six innings to lead the Angels to a victory.