Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, June 10
The Los Angeles Angels are looking for their sixth win in a row and a series victory against the Mariners tonight. With their five-game winning streak, the Angels sit at 35-30 on the year while Seattle is 30-32.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval takes the mound for the Angels tonight following a start to forget his last time out. Sandoval allowed six runs in just 3.1 innings of work on eight hits with three walks. Sandoval looks to improve on his 4.14 ERA with a solid start tonight.
The Mariners counter with right-hander Bryan Woo. The 23-year-old is ranked as the sixth-best prospect in Seattle's system according to MLB Pipeline and will be making his second MLB start. Woo had a rough debut against the Rangers as he allowed six runs while recording just six outs, but he had a 2.05 ERA in 12 starts for AA Arkansas.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Brandon Drury - 2B
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Gio Urshela - 1B
9. Zach Neto - SS
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Ty France - 1B
4. Teoscar Hernandez - DH
5. Jarred Kelenic - RF
6. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
7. Dylan Moore - 2B
8. A.J. Pollock - LF
9. Tom Murphy - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mike Trout had another night to forget as he went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts. He now has three hits in 28 at-bats (.107 average) in the month of June and has one hit in his last 11 at-bats. Eventually, he simply has to turn it around.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Hunter Renfroe is back in the Angels lineup for the first time since Sunday. He had a solid series in Houston, hitting a home run and recording five hits in the four games. He's hitting in a lower spot in the order, maybe he can start to hit some home runs in bunches like we know he's capable of.