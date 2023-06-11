Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, June 10
The Los Angeles Angels saw their five-game winning streak get snapped last night with a loss against the Mariners but still have a chance to win the series this afternoon. The Angels are 35-31 while Seattle is looking to get back to .500, sitting at 31-32.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning has been the Angels most consistent starter of late, as he has a string of three straight quality starts going. Canning has a 1.89 ERA in his last three starts in 19 innings of work and has lowered his season ERA from 6.14 to 4.47 in that span. He faces the Mariners for the first time this season.
The Mariners will counter with impressive right-hander Logan Gilbert. The 26-year-old broke out last season and has followed that up with a 3.80 ERA in his first 12 starts this season. He's coming off of a gem against the Padres delivering seven innings of one-run ball on three hits with six strikeouts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Luis Rengifo - 3B
8. Jared Walsh - 1B
9. Zach Neto - SS
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Ty France - 1B
4. Jarred Kelenic - LF
5. Teoscar Hernandez - RF
6. Cal Raleigh - C
7. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
8. Mike Ford - DH
9. Jose Caballero - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It's still Mike Trout. I'm surprised to see him in the lineup today as he continues to struggle. Last night he went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts. He's hitless in his last 11 at-bats and has three hits in 32 at-bats in June to go along with 14 strikeouts.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Taylor Ward is in the lineup and leading off today, and I assume his numbers against Logan Gilbert is a big reason why. Ward has five hits in 12 at-bats against this righty and has swung a pretty good bat of late. Hopefully he can be the spark in front of the Angels sluggers.