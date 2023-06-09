Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, June 9
The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game weekend series against the 30-31 Seattle Mariners. The Angels are coming off a series sweep against the Cubs while Seattle split a two-game set with the Padres.
Probable starting pitchers
Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Angels following a start to forget his last time out. Ohtani allowed five runs in six innings with just six strikeouts while allowing two home runs. He pitched earlier this season against the Mariners and allowed one run in six innings of work.
Luis Castillo goes for the Mariners as he looks for another dominant outing. The right-hander has a 2.55 ERA through his first 12 starts of the season including 5.2 scoreless innings against the Angels earlier this season. Castillo is the ace of a solid Mariners staff and has been one of the better pitchers in the American League this season.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - P
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Luis Rengifo - 2B
6. Gio Urshela - 1B
7. Mickey Moniak - RF
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Ty France - 1B
4. Jared Kelenic - LF
5. Teoscar Hernandez - RF
6. Cal Raleigh - C
7. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
8. Mike Ford - DH
9. Jose Caballero - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels did complete the sweep yesterday but only scored three runs. Mike Trout went hitless in his three at-bats last night and has just three hits in 24 at-bats in the month of June. The Angels badly need him to get going, and facing a Mariners team he's always crushed could be a good start for him.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Not only is Luis Rengifo in the lineup over players like Brandon Drury and Jared Walsh, but he's batting fifth. Rengifo has eight hits in 19 at-bats including two home runs in the month of June as he's swinging the bat as well as he has all season. Rengifo also has two hits (both home runs) in seven at-bats against Castillo.