Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, September 11
Things are finally looking up a little bit for the Los Angeles Angels who just took three of four from the Cleveland Guardians to improve to 67-77 on the season and will have some reinforcements in tonight's lineup. The matchup for the Halos is the Seattle Mariners who after taking over first place in the AL West for a brief period have cooled down, losing seven of their last ten. The Angels will look to play spoiler and win in Seattle.
Probable starting pitchers
The Angels lost the last time Reid Detmers started, but the southpaw pitched a brilliant game, allowing just two runs (one earned) in 6.2 innings of work against the high-powered Orioles. Detmers will look for two good starts in a row against a Mariners team he's struggled against this season (9.35 ERA in 2 starts).
The Mariners will counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert. The 26-year-old is just one of many quality controllable starting pitchers Seattle has, and he's having a great season, entering this start with a 3.61 ERA in 28 starts and 167 innings pitched. Gilbert has been great, but his worst start of the season came at Angel Stadium when he allowes seven runs (six earned) in just three innings of work in an Angels win.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
6. Zach Neto - SS
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. Brett Phillips - CF
9. Jordyn Adams - RF
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Teoscar Hernandez - DH
4. Cal Raleigh - C
5. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
6. Ty France - 1B
7. Jarred Kelenic - RF
8. Dylan Moore - 2B
9. Sam Haggerty - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels might've found a way to win on Sunday afternoon, but they managed just two runs on three hits in the game. Brandon Drury had a really rough go of it against the Guardians with just one hit in 15 at-bats that series. Getting Shohei Ohtani back should help, and hopefully it gets Drury going again.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Randal Grichuk continued to be one of the few Angels producing offensively as he hit a key double and scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game, and then his RBI groundout gave the Angels the lead in which they would not relinquish. Grichuk was responsible for both of their runs on Sunday and played a huge role that entire series. Hopefully he can stay hot in Seattle.