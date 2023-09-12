Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, September 12
The Los Angeles Angels won a thrilling game in Seattle to not only extend their own winning streak to three games, but also gave the Mariners a crushing loss in their pursuit of an AL West division title. Seattle has fallen back to third place in the AL West and out of a playoff spot completely with last night's loss, and are sitting at 79-65 on the season. The Angels have been out of it for a while, but with their three straight wins are back to nine games under .500.
Probable starting pitchers
September has not been kind to Patrick Sandoval who has a 9.35 ERA in his two starts this month after allowing seven runs (four earned) in five innings in a loss to Baltimore his last time out. The Angels have lost six of his last seven starts and are 8-17 when Sandoval takes the mound. The southpaw will look to guide his team to a win tonight and improve on his lackluster 4.31 ERA in what will be his 26th start of the season.
The Mariners will counter with right-hander Bryan Woo. The 23-year-old has had a strong rookie year, although a rough start in Cincinnati which saw him give up five runs in five innings raised his ERA to 4.50 in 14 starts. Woo has made two starts against the Angels this season, both at Angel Stadium, and he allowed two runs each time in Seattle wins.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Mike Moustakas - 3B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Eduardo Escobar - 2B
6. Matt Thaiss - DH
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. Brett Phillips - CF
9. Jordyn Adams - RF
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Teoscar Hernandez - RF
4. Cal Raleigh - C
5. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
6. Ty France - 1B
7. Dylan Moore - LF
8. Sam Haggerty - DH
9. Jose Caballero - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The only Angels starter who failed to record a hit last night was Jordyn Adams who failed to do so in his five at-bats. The Angels rookie has been playing every day of late due to the Angels having virtually no outfielders, but he has just four hits in his 25 MLB at-bats. He'll need to pick it up if he wants to be a part of the Angels plans for 2024.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Can anyone stop Logan O'Hoppe? The Angels backstop is on a tear, with seven hits in his last 16 at-bats with four home runs and seven RBI in his last four games. He's scored four runs, and has added a double as well. O'Hoppe knocked two home runs last night and is in the midst of the best stretch of his young career. He's certainly someone to be excited about as the Angels play out the rest of this season and look ahead to their future.