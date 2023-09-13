Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, September 13
The Los Angeles Angels were blown out on Tuesday night by the Seattle Mariners to even this three-game series at a game apiece. The Halos will look for a second straight series win and to give the Mariners a crushing loss as they attempt to make the postseason for a second consecutive year.
Probable starting pitchers
Andrew Wantz begins what will be a bullpen game for the Angels today. Wantz has had a disappointing season, spending most of it in the minors after beginning it on the Opening Day roster. Wantz has a 4.19 ERA this season in the majors, and has looked better since his recall in September, allowing just one run in 4.2 innings pitched spanning five appearances.
The Mariners will counter with their ace, Luis Castillo. The right-hander has had another fine year, entering today's start with a 3.08 ERA in 29 starts and 175.1 innings pitched. He's fourth in the American League in ERA, fourth in strikeouts, and fifth in innings pitched. He will undoubtedly receive a ton of Cy Young consideration when all is said and done.
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
6. Matt Thaiss - DH
7. Jordyn Adams - LF
8. Brett Phillips - RF
9. Kyren Paris - CF
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Cal Raleigh - C
4. Teoscar Hernandez - RF
5. Mike Ford - DH
6. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
7. Dominic Canzone - LF
8. Ty France - 1B
9. Josh Rojas - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels had a rough night offensively on Tuesday night, managing just four hits while being shut out. One of their many players who struggled was Zach Neto who was hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. Neto is hitless in his eight at-bats since returning off the IL, and would really benefit from a hit or two this afternoon.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
The Angels have had some success against Castillo this season, most recently scoring seven runs against him in six innings in the beginning of August. The Angels did, of course, lose that game, and maybe a reason for it was the team not starting Eduardo Escobar who has four hits in nine at-bats against Castillo throughout his career. Escobar has played better of late and is batting fifth today. Maybe he can find a way to chip in offensively.