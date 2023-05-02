Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. St. Louis Cardinals, May 1
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels as they continue their tour of the NL Central with a three-game series in St. Louis. Sandoval pitched well his last time out against the Athletics, allowing three runs (two earned) in seven innings of work. The seven innings were crucial as the Angels bullpen was completely exhausted. The key to that start, and to every Sandoval start, was his ability to pound the zone. When Sandoval is aggressive and not walking anybody, he's good. When he's pitching scared and trying to work the corners, he walks batters and gives no length. Hopefully Sandy attacks tonight.
The Cardinals will counter with fellow left-hander Steven Matz. After signing a four-year deal to join the Cardinals last offseason, Matz had a 5.25 ERA when he pitched, and missed a large portion of the season due to injury. This season, Matz has a 6.23 ERA in his five starts and 26 innings of work. This is a guy the Angels simply have to mash against.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Mike Trout - DH
3. Hunter Renfroe - RF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Taylor Ward - LF
7. Gio Urshela - 1B
8. Luis Rengifo - CF
9. Chad Wallach - C
Shohei Ohtani gets the night off with Mike Trout replacing him at DH. If Ohtani were to ever get a day off, this would be an ideal one. While Matz has been awful overall, left-handed hitters are hitting just .150 against him while righties are hitting .345 with a .964 OPS. This gives Shohei two days off in a row including yesterday's off-day, and makes him as fresh as can be for tomorrow's start. This Angels lineup is also full of right-handed hitters who are known to crush left-handed pitching. They should be fine against this bad St. Louis starter even without Shohei. What I will say is Luis Rengifo in center field still makes me terrified, but they'll never play Brett Phillips against a lefty.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup
1. Tommy Edman - 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
3. Willson Contreras - DH
4. Nolan Arenado - 3B
5. Dylan Carlson - CF
6. Tyler O'Neill - LF
7. Paul DeJong - SS
8. Andrew Knizner - C
9. Lars Nootbaar - RF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
After his two home run game on Saturday, Mike Trout went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts. Fortunately, the Angels pitching showed up, but they obviously need more from their best hitter.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Anthony Rendon has ten hits in 31 career at-bats against Steven Matz in his career including four home runs and seven RBI. This is mainly from their times in Washington and New York respectively. Rendon has given the Angels nothing in the power department all season, can facing a pitcher he's familiar with and had success against finally help him wake up?