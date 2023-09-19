Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays, September 19
After a promising 4-3 stretch against the Guardians and Mariners, the Los Angeles Angels were swept on their home field by the Detroit Tigers this past weekend. That sweep not only officially eliminated the Angels from postseason contention, but guaranteed them an eighth straight losing season. The 68-82 Angels will look to play spoiler against the 92-59 Rays who are fighting for first place in the AL East.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval had some more bad luck against him his last time out as of the eight runs he allowed, only one was earned. The Angels made two errors behind him, but Sandoval still didn't pitch well. He allowed nine hits on the night against the Mariners, allowing the game to spiral out of control. Sandoval didn't walk a batter which is a good sign, but he has to do better even when his teammates make mistakes behind him. He'll look for better luck this time around against a potent Rays offense that is second in the AL in runs scored.
The Rays will counter with rookie right-hander Taj Bradley. The 22-year-old began the year as one of the better pitching prospects in all of baseball and has shown flashes of brilliance, but has also had his struggles. He enters today's start with a 5.22 ERA in 19 starts after allowing four runs in 4.2 innings of work in Minnesota his last time out.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Jared Walsh - DH
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Jo Adell - RF
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. Brett Phillips - CF
9. David Fletcher - 3B
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup
1. Yandy Diaz - 1B
2. Randy Arozarena - LF
3. Harold Ramirez - RF
4. Isaac Paredes - DH
5. Manuel Margot - CF
6. Curtis Mead - 3B
7. Taylor Walls - 2B
8. Oslevis Basabe - SS
9. Rene Pinto - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Jared Walsh had a great series against the Tigers hitting a couple of home runs in the process, but he was hitless in his four at-bats on Sunday with a pair of strikeouts. Walsh is back in the cleanup spot today and will look to be a key run producer for the Angels down the stretch as he looks to work his way back into the team's future plans.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Jo Adell had a chance to earn extended playing time with Mike Trout landing on the IL before the all-star break, but he found his way on the Injured List himself, missing two months with an oblique strain. Adell had three hits in 13 MLB at-bats this season before his injury and will now have the next couple of weeks to make an impression. That all starts tonight. When he made his season debut he hit the longest home of his career, and will look for history to repeat itself in his return.