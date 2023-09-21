Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays, September 21
The Los Angeles Angels snapped their six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to even the series. The Angels were up 6-0 in the second inning and never looked back as Brandon Drury had a monster game and the Angels pitching held on. The Halos will now look to win a series against the playoff-bound Rays on the road, and even up the season series with Tampa. A win today would also give the Angels their 70th of the season.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning had a bit of an off night his last time out against the Tigers, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings pitched. He kept the Angels in the game, but never felt like he was in command like he had been in his previous three starts when he had a 2.95 ERA. Canning's appearance against the Rays this season came in relief and he pitched pretty well, allowing one run in 3.2 innings pitched with five strikeouts in an Angels win.
Zach Eflin has been one of the better signings of this offseason, as he inked a three-year deal with the Rays and has pitched like an ace. Eflin has a 3.44 ERA in 29 starts and 167.2 innings pitched. He leads the AL with 15 wins and with a 1.014 WHIP. He's walked just 1.2 batters per nine while striking out 9.2/9. He allowed just one run on four hits in six innings in a Rays win when he started at Angel Stadium this season.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Randal Grichuk - LF
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. C.J. Cron - DH
6. Jared Walsh - RF
7. Jo Adell - CF
8. David Fletcher - 2B
9. Michael Stefanic - 3B
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup
1. Yandy Diaz - 1B
2. Brandon Lowe - 2B
3. Isaac Paredes - 3B
4. Randy Arozarena - LF
5. Josh Lowe - RF
6. Manuel Margot - CF
7. Taylor Walls - SS
8. Jonathan Aranda - DH
9. Rene Pinto - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Jo Adell made his return from a lengthy IL stint on Tuesday night and doubled in his four at-bats. That was an encouraging sign for the young outfielder, but his night on Wednesday was a whole lot tougher. He went hitless in five at-bats, striking out four times. Adell has to find a way to limit the punchouts as he tries to show he belongs at the MLB level.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Randal Grichuk has had a strong finish to his regular season, posting an .878 OPS in the month of September and he has a .986 OPS since being placed on waivers. Grichuk has done a lot of his damage out of the leadoff spot in games Nolan Schanuel has either been resting or missed due to injury, and will look to provide a spark from the top once again today.