Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, August 15
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, August 15
The Los Angeles Angels took an embarrassing loss on Monday night in the opener of their three-game series in Texas 12-0. Patrick Sandoval struggled, and the team managed just one hit. The Halos will look to bounce back with a better performance tonight as they try and make up ground in the Wild Card race.
Probable starting pitchers
Lucas Giolito takes the ball for the Angels as he will look for another quality start. The new Angel allowed three runs in six innings in a winning effort his last time out against the Giants, and will look for consecutive wins today. He enters the night with a 4.37 ERA in 24 starts on the season.
The Rangers will counter with left-hander Jordan Montgomery. The 30-year-old was also moved at the deadline, in his case from the Cardinals to the Rangers. Montgomery is in the midst of his best full season, posting a 3.38 ERA in 23 starts. He's allowed two runs in six innings in both of his starts as a Ranger against the Marlins and Athletics.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. C.J. Cron - 1B
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Jordyn Adams - CF
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Corey Seager - SS
3. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
4. Adolis Garcia - RF
5. Mitch Garver - DH
6. Jonah Heim - C
7. J.P. Martinez - CF
8. Ezequiel Duran - 3B
9. Travis Jankowski - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The entire Angels offense struggled last night as they managed just one infield single and a walk while striking out 12 times and simply looking disinterested all night. Among those who went hitless was Randal Grichuk and the former Angels draft pick has really struggled since his team re-acquired him. Grichuk is slashing .163/.196/.327 with two home runs and three RBI as an Angel. He has just eight hits in 49 at-bats with the team. That's simply not good enough. Hopefully he can get going tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Hunter Renfroe is another player who has really struggled of late, but he has good numbers against Jordan Montgomery with seven hits in 18 at-bats. Having Renfroe swinging a good bat really lengths the lineup by giving the Angels another premier power bat, hopefully he can display some of that tonight.