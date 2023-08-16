Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, August 16
The Angels need a win tonight to avoid the sweep in Texas.
The Los Angeles Angels have had a disastrous road trip in the state of Texas, losing four of five while being outscored 42-11 in those five games. They've lost each of their first two games against the Rangers and will look to avoid the sweep tonight. The Angels enter tonight's game at 59-62, a season-worst three games under .500, and eight games back of the final Wild Card spot.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers takes the ball for the Angels tonight on four days rest which is rare for an Angels pitcher. With the team using Griffin Canning out of the bullpen on Monday night they turn to Detmers to try and lead them to a win. Detmers has had a nightmare start to his month of August, allowing seven runs in each of his outings. He allowed seven in just 2.1 innings on Friday night in Houston. He pitched well in Texas earlier this season, allowing one run in six innings in a tough loss.
The Rangers will counter with right-hander Jon Gray. The 31-year-old has had a strong year with Texas posting a 3.65 ERA in 21 starts. He pitched a gem his last time out in San Francisco delivering seven scoreless innings in a win against the Giants. He will face the Angels for the first time this season.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - CF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 1B
5. Luis Rengifo - SS
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
9. Randal Grichuk - LF
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Corey Seager - SS
3. Adolis Garcia - RF
4. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
5. Mitch Garver - C
6. Ezequiel Duran - 3B
7. Robbie Grossman - DH
8. Travis Jankowski - LF
9. Leody Taveras - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani did have one hit in four at-bats last night but has just one hit in seven at-bats this series with three strikeouts and no RBI. He has just four hits in 18 at-bats this road trip with eight strikeouts. The only game the Angels have won on this trip Ohtani hit a home run. Obviously the others around him have to get going as well, but the Angels need Ohtani to get hot and fast if they want any shot at a postseason berth.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Hunter Renfroe has hit Jon Gray extremely well over the course of his career with five hits in 12 at-bats, three of which went over the fence. Renfroe is hitless in his last nine at-bats and has one hit in his last 17 at-bats. A big night tonight could help the Angels score more and potentially find a way to win.