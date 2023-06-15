Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, June 15
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, June 15
The Los Angeles Angels look for the series win in Texas following a discouraging loss last night. The Angels took the first two games of the four-game series but struggled mightily with runners in scoring position, and a rough inning from Jimmy Herget ruined an outstanding start from Reid Detmers. Shohei Ohtani looks to outduel a fellow ace tonight.
Probable starting pitchers
Shohei Ohtani takes the ball for the Halos tonight as he once again looks to get back on track on the mound. Ohtani lasted just five innings his last time out against the Mariners and allowed three runs. The most concerning part of his performance was the five walks he issued. An elite offensive team like Texas will take advantage of that many walks.
The Rangers counter with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The new Ranger is a pitcher the Angels should have signed and he continues to prove it start after start. Eovaldi has a 2.49 ERA in 13 starts this season and has solidified himself as an AL Cy Young Award contender almost midway through the season. He faced the Angels in Anaheim earlier this season and dominated, going eight shutout innings in a Rangers win.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - P
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Gio Urshela - 1B
6. Mickey Moniak - RF
7. Chad Wallach - C
8. Andrew Velazquez - SS
9. Luis Rengifo - 2B
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Corey Seager - SS
3. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
4. Adolis Garcia - RF
5. Jonah Heim - C
6. Leody Taveras - CF
7. Robbie Grossman - DH
8. Travis Jankowski - LF
9. Josh H. Smith - 3B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Taylor Ward had one hit in five at-bats last night and has one hits in his last nine at-bats overall. If you want to go further, in his last five games played he has five hits in 20 at-bats. If he's going to be at the top of the order he's going to have to keep hitting. He was hot, hopefully he has a big night tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Nobody has seen Nathan Eovaldi more in this Angels lineup than Anthony Rendon. The Angels third baseman has eight hits in 29 at-bats against Eovaldi in his career, so he should have a good idea of what he's going to see up there. Rendon has struggled since returning from the IL, particularly with runners in scoring position. Facing an elite pitcher in a big game, Rendon has to find a way to come through against a pitcher he's been good against.