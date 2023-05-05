Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, May 5
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels open up a crucial homestand with a three-game weekend series against the Texas Rangers. Tyler Anderson takes the ball in the opener, and these are the starts he was brought here for; a home game against a division rival you're competing with. After a rough stretch, Anderson turned in what in my opinion was his best start as an Angel last week in Milwaukee, allowing one run on five hits in 6.2 innings of work. The Angels will need him at his best again.
The Rangers will counter with right-hander Dane Dunning. Dunning was at one point in time a starting pitcher but has been used exclusively in relief this season, making eight appearances without a start. Dunning has pitched well in that role, posting a 1.77 ERA in his 20.1 innings of work. Dunning has a 5.49 ERA in his career against the Angels and that ERA balloons to 7.71 at Angel Stadium. He's a guy the Angels have hit before, and hopefully, they can do it again. Dunning hasn't thrown more than 65 pitches in an outing this season, so this start could be rather short, especially if the Angels can get to him early.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Taylor Ward - LF
7. Brandon Drury - 1B
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Luis Rengifo - 2B
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Robbie Grossman - DH
3. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
4. Adolis Garcia - RF
5. Josh Jung - 3B
6. Jonah Heim - C
7. Ezequiel Duran - SS
8. Leody Taveras - CF
9. Bubba Thompson - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels scored 11 runs on 16 hits yesterday and just swept a series so it's hard to pick anyone really to bounce back, but I will say Hunter Renfroe, who had just one hit in five at-bats yesterday and three hits (all singles) in 14 at-bats at Busch Stadium.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Taylor Ward had a blistering series in St. Louis and will come home to face a pitcher he has crushed in a limited sample. In four at-bats against Dane Dunning, Taylor Ward has three hits including two home runs and five RBI. Can the Angels left fielder have another good game?