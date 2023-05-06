Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, May 6
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, May 6
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels as he looks to help deliver a series win to start this big homestand. The southpaw has been inconsistent to start the season and allowed seven runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings pitched in a loss against the Brewers last time out. Detmers made five starts against the Rangers last season. In the first three, he combined to allow 13 runs in 13 innings pitched. In his last two, he allowed three runs (two earned) in 13 innings pitched. The Angels hope to get that version of Detmers tonight.
The Rangers counter with Nathan Eovaldi. The veteran right-hander was a guy the Angels were linked to at times this offseason, but he ended up with division rival Texas. Eovaldi got off to a shaky start this season but is coming off a complete game shutout against the Yankees. Eovaldi has a 4.63 ERA in five starts in Anaheim and has a 4.50 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) against the Halos overall.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Jake Lamb - 1B
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Luis Rengifo - RF
The Angels will play today without both Hunter Renfroe and Anthony Rendon as Jake Lamb and Luis Rengifo replace them in the lineup. Renfroe has been scuffling a bit recording five hits in his last 30 at-bats, but I don't love the Angels' lineup against a tough righty in Eovaldi without two of their top-five hitters. Another interesting decision to me was starting Chad Wallach against a righty knowing that there's a lefty starting pitcher for tomorrow's day game going for Texas. Thaiss and Wallach had been operating in mostly a platoon, so it's interesting to see. Wallach did have a huge hit last night, so we'll see how that plays out.
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Robbie Grossman - DH
3. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
4. Adolis Garcia - RF
5. Josh Jung - 3B
6. Jonah Heim - C
7. Ezequiel Duran - SS
8. Leody Taveras - CF
9. Travis Jankowski - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Zach Neto went hitless in four at-bats last night and has one hit in nine at-bats since injuring his finger in St. Louis. The Angels need him to get on base in front of Trout and Ohtani today especially with the lineup appearing to be more top-heavy than usual.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Jake Lamb has driven in runs in each of his last three appearances with two home runs in those three games. He's been playing a bit more of late because he's been hitting! With the lineup missing two key components in Rendon and Renfroe, the Angels need someone at the bottom of the order to do something. Lamb is hitless in five at-bats against Eovaldi, but maybe he can find something against this tough right-hander tonight.