Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, September 25
The Los Angeles Angels return home for their final homestand of the season. At 70-86, the Halos are eliminated from postseason contention but they have a chance to play spoiler against the Rangers who are coming to town with a 2.5 game lead in the AL West. A win tonight would put a crimp in their division title plans.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval put together a decent start against the Rays his last time out, allowing two runs in five innings. The problem from this outing was his inability to get quick outs as he needed 100 pitches to get through the five frames. The outing did lower his season ERA to 4.19 but he now faces a Rangers team that beat him up to the tune of five runs (four earned) in 2.2 innings in Texas last month.
Jon Gray has been a decently consistent middle of the rotation guy for the Rangers the last couple of seasons, and 4.22 ERA in 28 starts and 151.1 innings pitched shows exactly that. In his one start against the Angels this season he pitched a gem, allowing just one run in seven innings, but he took the loss as Reid Detmers simply outpitched him.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - DH
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Randal Grichuk - LF
7. Jo Adell - CF
8. Jared Walsh - RF
9. Michael Stefanic - 2B
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Corey Seager - SS
3. Robbie Grossman - LF
4. Josh Jung - 3B
5. Adolis Garcia - RF
6. Mitch Garver - DH
7. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
8. Jonah Heim - C
9. Leody Taveras - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels actually pieced some hits together in their loss against the Twins on Sunday, recording 11 hits on the day, but they went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and were limited to three runs. Every member of the starting lineup had at least one hit with the exception of Brett Phillips, but only Zach Neto and Mike Moustakas had multiple hits. One Angel who was held to just a single was Logan O'Hoppe who also struck out twice. He'll look to finish strong at home.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas returned from the IL with two hits in his four at-bats yesterday, and has the best numbers of any Angel against Jon Gray. Moose has five hits in 13 at-bats against Gray in his career and will look to be a key run producer in tonight's game.