Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, September 26
The Los Angeles Angels got three scoreless innings out of Patrick Sandoval before he left with injury and saw the bullpen implode late as they lost a 5-1 decision to the Texas Rangers. The Halos had eight hits but managed just one run. Now they'll look to even the series with their division rivals as they continue to attempt to play spoiler.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers' best start of the season came against this Rangers team just one month ago in Texas. The Angels southpaw held the high-powered Rangers offense without a hit through 7.1 innings before finally losing the no-hit bid with a double. He did walk four that night but did seem to be in complete command for most of it. It was encouraging to see from the youngster who has had a rough go of things with an ERA hovering around 5.00 for most of the year. He pitched pretty well his last time out too holding the Rays scoreless, but he only went four frames and had to throw 96 pitches to get through those four.
Cody Bradford has switched from starter to reliever often for this Rangers team, making seven starts and 11 relief appearances in his rookie season. The left-hander has a 4.65 ERA on the season but that number is at 6.07 as a starter. His last outing came as a starter and saw him give up six runs in three innings in Cleveland against a poor Guardians offense.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Randal Grichuk - LF
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Jo Adell - CF
6. Eduardo Escobar - DH
7. Michael Stefanic - 3B
8. Jared Walsh - RF
9. David Fletcher - 2B
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Corey Seager - SS
3. Robbie Grossman - LF
4. Josh Jung - 3B
5. Adolis Garcia - RF
6. Mitch Garver - DH
7. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
8. Jonah Heim - C
9. Leody Taveras - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Brandon Drury has had a bit of a rough finish to an overall productive first year with his hometown team. The infielder has slashed .202/.276/.438 with four home runs this month. Not awful, but not what we've come to expect from Drury either. He went hitless last night in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. Hopefully he can have a big game tonight against the lefty.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Jo Adell singled last night in four at-bats and now has an .849 OPS since returning from his long IL stint, and an .892 OPS in 39 MLB at-bats this season. He'll look to stay hot against the lefty tonight after crushing lefties all year in the minors to a tune of a .960 OPS.