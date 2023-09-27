Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, September 27
The Los Angeles Angels won a laugher on Tuesday night, winning 9-3 against the Texas Rangers behind seven strong innings from Reid Detmers in his final start of the season. The Angels will now look for a series win against these Rangers and to put a crimp in their division title hopes.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning has had a nice season after missing the entirety of the 2022 campaign due to injury. The right-hander has a 4.39 ERA in 23 appearances (21 starts) and 121 innings pitched. For much of the year, he was the Angels most consistent starter not named Shohei Ohtani. He'll look for a strong finish against a Rangers team that managed to score four runs against him in just 3.2 innings of work in Texas last month.
Dane Dunning wasn't expected to be a regular member of the Rangers rotation but once Jacob deGrom went down, the right-hander took on that role and has run with it. He has a 3.88 ERA in 33 appearances (24 starts) this season in 162.1 innings pitched. Dunning has been a saving grace for the Rangers, but has really struggled in September as his 6.65 ERA in four starts would indicate.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
Texas Rangers starting lineup
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Jared Walsh hitting three home runs since returning to the majors this month has been awesome to see, but the 30-year-old recording just five hits in his 35 at-bats since his recall has not been nearly as good. Walsh has alarmingly struck out 18 times in those 35 at-bats and still looks just off offensively. He went hitless last night and will hope to get back in the hit column tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Jo Adell now has a four-game hitting streak after his 2-for-4 day on Tuesday night. Adell has an .867 OPS in 30 at-bats since being activated off the IL and will look to boost that once again with a big game tonight.