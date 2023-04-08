Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Toronto Blue Jays, April 8
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson takes the ball for his Los Angeles Angels home debut. This is Anderson's second start for the Angels, as he delivered six shutout innings in Oakland last Sunday. Anderson struck out just four batters, but delivered just about everything Angels fans could've wanted with the length and results. He helped the Angels win that series, and will look to get the Angels on the board against the team that plays north of the border.
Opposing Anderson will be right hander Jose Berrios. The 28-year-old was one of the better starting pitchers in the American League before a dreadful 2022 season. Berrios had a 5.23 ERA in 32 starts and got shelled by the Angels in Anaheim last season, allowing six runs in 2.1 innings pitched. He has an ugly 8.61 ERA at the Big A in five starts in his career. He allowed eight runs in 5.2 innings pitched in Kansas City in his first start of the season. The Halos will look to get to this right-hander early and often.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Jake Lamb - 1B
7. Gio Urshela - SS
8. Luis Rengifo - 2B
9. Matt Thaiss - C
The top three of the Halos lineup remains unchanged. Anthony Rendon is officially back after serving his four-game suspension. Rendon was hitless in six at-bats for the first two games of the season, and will look to come through with the clutch hits the Halos lacked last night.
Hunter Renfroe and Jake Lamb will be pushed down to fifth and sixth in the order, followed by Gio Urshela at short and Luis Rengifo at second. David Fletcher will return to the bench after starting yesterday. Matt Thaiss will catch and bat ninth. With a day game after a night game tomorrow and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on the bump for Toronto, seeing Thaiss start today against the right-hander is not surprising.
Toronto Blue Jays starting lineup
1. George Springer - RF
2. Bo Bichette - SS
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 1B
4. Matt Chapman - 3B
5. Daulton Varsho - CF
6. Alejandro Kirk - C
7. Whit Merrifield - LF
8. Brandon Belt - DH
9. Santiago Espinal - 2B
How do I watch the Los Angeles Angels game?
Game time: 6:07 PST
The game can be found locally on Bally Sports SoCal.
If you're looking to stream the game, that can be found on the Bally Sports App. This can be found on most streaming devices including iPhone, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, ChromeCast, Roku, among others.
How do I listen to the Los Angeles Angels game on the radio today?
For those who prefer to listen on the radio, that can be found on KLAA 830.