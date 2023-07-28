Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 28
The Los Angeles Angels are riding high following their sweep in Detroit. They've won eight of their last ten including four in a row to improve to 54-49 on the season. They trail the third Wild Card spot by just three games and will look to carry the positive momentum into their biggest series in years this weekend. The Halos are north of the border in Toronto facing a Blue Jays team that they're chasing. Toronto just took two of three from the Dodgers and enter this series with a 57-46 record.
Probable starting pitchers
Lucas Giolito makes his Angels debut in tonight's game looking to get off on the right foot with his new team. Giolito has had a good year with the White Sox, posting a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts and 121 innings pitched. He's coming off five scoreless innings his last time out against the Twins, and pitched six innings of two-run ball against the Blue Jays earlier this month.
The Blue Jays will counter with their ace, Kevin Gausman. The 32-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in the American League for a second consecutive season, posting a 3.18 ERA in his 20 starts. He leads the league in strikeouts and his 2.77 FIP leads the league as well. Gausman is coming off of a bit of a rough start by his standards as he allowed four runs (all solo home runs) in six innings in a losing effort in Seattle.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Trey Cabbage - 1B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Toronto Blue Jays starting lineup
1. Whit Merrifield - 2B
2. Bo Bichette - SS
3. Brandon Belt - DH
4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 1B
5. George Springer - RF
6. Matt Chapman - 3B
7. Daulton Varsho - LF
8. Danny Jansen - C
9. Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Taylor Ward had a huge first game of yesterday's double header, but he went hitless in four at-bats in the second game. He did draw a walk, but he was the only Angels starter to fail to record a hit. Hopefully he can find a way to do so tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas continues to rake for the Angels. He had three hits in his seven total at-bats yesterday, all three being line drives to the opposite field. He has hits in 12 of his last 13 games, posting an .856 OPS in that stretch. He's also recorded five hits in 13 career at-bats against Gausman with two home runs and five RBI. He'll likely have opportunities to drive baserunners in tonight, let's see if he can do it.