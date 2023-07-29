Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 29
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 29
Last night's game was as frustrating a game the Los Angeles Angels had played in a while. Zach Neto was scratched before first pitch, the Angels wasted numerous opportunities with runners on base, and Shohei Ohtani left his second consecutive game with cramps. Worst of all, the Halos dropped a very winnable game against the team they're chasing in the Wild Card hunt. They'll look to bounce back this afternoon in Toronto.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers takes the ball for the Angels looking for a bit better of an outing than the one we saw last time out. He allowed two runs in five innings which is solid, but he needed 100 pitches in five innings to get through a poor Pittsburgh lineup and had to work his way in and out of trouble much of the night. Detmers faced the Blue Jays earlier this season and was handed a 6-0 lead but imploded in the sixth, allowing five runs (four earned) including a Matt Chapman grand slam.
The Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah, a pitcher who has been easily the most disappointing player in the game this season. Manoah had a great rookie year in 2021 and followed that up by being a Cy Young finalist, finishing third in the balloting last season. This year he's been a complete shell of himself, posting an ERA of 6.10 in 16 starts and 72.1 innings pitched. He was sent down to the Florida Complex League to figure things out and had a good first start back against the Tigers, but in his last two outings he's combined to allow seven runs in 8.1 innings pitched. This is a guy the Angels offense should score runs against.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 1B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
9. Michael Stefanic - 2B
Toronto Blue Jays starting lineup
1. Whit Merrifield - LF
2. Bo Bichette - SS
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 1B
4. Matt Chapman - 3B
5. George Springer - RF
6. Danny Jansen - DH
7. Alejandro Kirk - C
8. Santiago Espinal - 2B
9. Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Luis Rengifo led off yesterday's game after Zach Neto was scratched late and responded by going hitless in four at-bats. He did draw a walk, but Rengifo, who had been swinging a hot bat of late, had an off night at the dish. The Angels desperately need runners on in front of Shohei Ohtani who has been on another planet recently, and Rengifo, the guy hitting in front of him, needs to get involved there.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to 18 games last night and will look to stay hot against a struggling right-handed pitcher. Moniak has an OPS of 1.072 against righties this season, and has hit .370 with a .923 OPS in his long hitting streak. I expect a big day from him.