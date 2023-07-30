Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 30
Yesterday was another rough day for the Los Angeles Angels. They struggled once again in big spots and fell to the Blue Jays in a game that should've gone the Halos way. Taylor Ward was hit in the face with an Alek Manoah fastball and is on the Injured List as the Angels lost yet another contributor. Time is running out, and if they don't win today, you have to think conversations about reversing course will take place.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson takes the ball for the Angels as he looks to continue pitching decently well. Anderson has a 3.99 ERA in his last six appearances after allowing four runs in six frames his last time out against the Pirates. That's a far cry from his 5.23 season ERA. A big start today from Anderson against the team the Angels are chasing to avoid the sweep would go a long way in what's been an overall disappointing first season as an Angel.
The Blue Jays will counter with right-hander Jose Berrios. The former Twin had a randomly horrific 2022 campaign which saw him post an ERA of 5.32 in 32 starts, but he's bounced back quite nicely this season for the Jays. His 3.40 ERA in 21 starts and 124.1 innings pitched alligns with what the Jays had in mind when they acquired him. Berrios did struggle against the Angels this season, allowing six runs (four earned) in four innings of work in an Angels victory.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mickey Moniak - LF
4. Mike Moustakas - 1B
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
8. Trey Cabbage - CF
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Toronto Blue Jays starting lineup
1. Whit Merrifield - LF
2. Bo Bichette - SS
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 1B
4. Matt Chapman - 3B
5. George Springer - RF
6. Alejandro Kirk - DH
7. Danny Jansen - C
8. Santiago Espinal - 2B
9. Daulton Varsho - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mickey Moniak's 18-game hitting streak came to an end as he was hitless in four at-bats yesterday. He did draw a walk, but also struck out three times as he had trouble laying off pitches well out of the strike zone. With how depleted the Angels are right now, they need Moniak to be a key contributor.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Luis Rengifo homered against Berrios earlier this season and had a good day yesterday, recording two hits in four at-bats with a walk. Rengifo was one of only a couple of Angels who put up quality at-bats yesterday, and he's been swinging a hot bat for much of July. A good game today would go a long way.