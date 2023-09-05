Lucas Giolito's Guardians debut went about as well as Angels fans could've expected
Angels fans could've predicted an outing like this.
The Los Angeles Angels were very bold at the trade deadline, trading their top two prospects in Edgar Quero and Ky Bush in a blockbuster deal that netted them Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. The Angels got decent production out of Lopez, but Giolito's tenure with the Angels was one to forget.
With the Angels suffering through a dreadful month of August, they opted to place six players on waivers for any of the 29 teams to claim essentially for free. Five of the six wound up being claimed including Giolito and Lopez, both of whom landed in Cleveland.
The Guardians just opened a three-game series against the Twins on Monday night as they looked to cut into their division deficit against the team they're chasing, and they had Giolito on the mound looking to help them get a crucial win. The start went about as well as Angels fans could've predicted.
Lucas Giolito getting shelled in his Guardians debut is something LA Angels fans could've predicted
The start Angels fans will remember Giolito by was his second with the team. The Angels were in Atlanta and split the first two games in a three-game series. They were looking for a huge morale-boosting series win against undoubtedly the best team in baseball and had thier big deadline acquisition on the mound to help them.
Giolito didn't make it out of the fourth inning, allowing nine runs in 3.2 innings pitched in a 12-5 Atlanta victory. This was the second of seven losses in a row that really ruined the Angels season. Overall, he had a 6.89 ERA in six starts with the Angels before the Guardians scooped him up.
Giolito's first start with Cleveland was in a huge game against the Twins that the Guardians simply had to have. Like that Braves game, he didn't give them a chance. He allowed nine runs in three innings pitched. A position player, David Fry, allowed seven runs in four innings pitched. I'm sure Minnesota took their foot off the gas, but Giolito was outpitched by a position player. Not a great look.
With Giolito having such a miserable start for Cleveland, he's the first pitcher to allow eight runs or more in a game since 1899. Over 120 years between the two pitchers to accomplish this rare feat. Again, not a great look for Giolito.
Seeing Giolito fail to even give his new team a chance to win is something Angels fans witnessed just last month with the right-hander and could've easily predicted. The Guardians now trail the Twins by six games in the AL Central with less than one month remaining in the regular season.