Manny Machado extension bad news for the Angels
The Los Angeles Angels were never going to consider signing Manny Machado. As good as Machado is, he's a third baseman and the Angels are already paying a third baseman over $30 million dollars for another four years. The Rendon contract has gone just about as poorly as it could've thus far, but because of this, Machado was never possible.
The news of a Machado extension doesn't sting in that regard. It does, however, turn the focus even more on Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is by far the best player in the 2024 class and Machado was the only other star position player who was set to be a free agent. Now that Machado is locked up, the remaining eyes that were on Machado are now on Ohtani.
The Angels chances to retain Shohei Ohtani appear slim, but we don't truly know. Ohtani hasn't said anything to suggest he wants to leave and neither has his agent. If the Angels don't compete he's almost guaranteed to leave, but if they do compete maybe they have a shot?
Even if Ohtani wants to come back, he might just go where the money takes him. With Machado off the board, teams that might've pursued Machado will just throw even more money at Ohtani.
My eyes immediately turn to Steve Cohen and the Mets. The Mets almost signed Carlos Correa, but opted not to after the failed physical. New York was rumored to have a ton of interest in Machado next offseason, but now that's not going to happen.
Can the Mets sign Matt Chapman? Maybe. Chapman is nowhere near the player Machado is, and will cost well over $100 million less, probably close to $200 million. The Mets were always going to be in on Ohtani, they'll likely spend more now.
The Dodgers seemed to have their eyes set on Ohtani but maybe the idea of bringing Machado back to play third base for them would've been an appealing one. Their focus is now solely on Ohtani.
The Angels could very well sign Shohei, but having these golliaths who will only be paying attention to the player the Angels covet is not a good thing. It's very hard to see Arte Moreno competing with them financially.