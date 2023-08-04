Mariners vs. Angels prediction and odds for Friday, August 4 (Bet the Halos)
The Seattle Mariners score four runs in the top of the 9th inning to complete the comeback against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night, and now tonight the Mariners are rolling with their ace, Luis Castillo.
I'm here to tell you not to worry. I'm not losing faith in the Angels this series. In fact, I think they'll win tonight.
Let's dive into it.
Mariners vs. Angels odds, run line, and total
Mariners vs. Angels prediction and pick
Reid Detmers will be getting the start for the Angels tonight, which might make you think the Mariners have the pitching advantage tonight, but there's one key factor about Detmers that's going to even the playing field. The "key factor" is the fact he's a lefty.
The Mariners have been terrible against lefties lately. Over the last 30 days, their OPS drops from .760 against right-handed pitchers to .605 against left-handed pitchers.
On top of that, we should expect some positive regression from Detmers. His has a 3.67 FIP (Field Independent Pitching), so I wouldn't be surprised if his 4.35 ERA improves in the coming weeks.
Let's believe in the Halos tonight at home underdogs.
