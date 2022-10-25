Mets writer believes potential package is "more than fair"

If Shohei Ohtani is made available, could the Mets pounce? 🤔



Using the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner deal as a comp, the Mets offering this package for one year of Ohtani - and making Francisco Álvarez off limits - is "more than fair", writes @DannyAbriano: https://t.co/i1tURhzjxw pic.twitter.com/e1zlB43X99