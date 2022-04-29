The way Mike Trout hit his 50th career triple will always remain hilarious
LA Angels' superstar Mike Trout's 50th career triple was perfect. Hitting 50 career triples is awesome in itself, as he's not even north of 30 yet and has hit that milestone. The best part about it, however, is the way it all went down. Trouty...didn't even mean to hit that triple:
A check-swing triple was probably thought by many to be impossible. With Trout, however, nothing is ever impossible. Hitting 50 triples in under 11 years is already hard enough. What makes anyone think that Trout couldn't hit his 50th in the most unlikely way possible?
This highlight also goes to show Trout's elite awareness. As soon as he found the ball after rounding first base, he was thinking three all the way. It also showcased his insane speed on the bases. Trout doesn't steal many bases anymore, but he's still got great athleticism.
It's a different game now, and not as many teams are interested in looking to steal bags; it's the analytics era. Anyone who chalked up Trout's low stolen base numbers these last several years to a lack of speed was proven horribly wrong during this game on Monday.
Mike Trout continues to amaze baseball fans through his godlike performance on the diamond for the LA Angels.
Watching Mike Trout dominate for the LA Angels will always remain amusing. Even in what looked like a swing Trout will be kicking himself for, he turns it into a triple. It's just not fair for the rest of the league to have to play against the center fielder who at this rate WILL be entering 'Greatest Of All Time' discussion.
Beyond this triple, Trout truly has lived up to the hype and more. As of April 28th, Trouty's slashing .365/.476/.808 (1.284 OPS). Smoking five home runs already, he's scored 14 runs in just the first 19 games of the season. Trout has answered the critics already, posting a 1.6 fWAR on the season so far.