Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are on the All-Star ballot, don’t forget to vote Angels
One of the most exciting times of the year is finally upon us, MLB All-Star Game voting. Here is the link to cast your ballot for your favorite players on the Los Angeles Angels.
Everyone has the opportunity to vote up to five times every day for whoever they might want to vote for. The voting will remain open until June 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM PST.
Every position will have an Angels representative on it. Some players are more deserving than others. Every team gets at least one representative, but there's a good chance we see multiple Angels on the AL roster.
Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani headline several LA Angels players on All-Star Game ballot
The big names on the American League are obviously Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. While they're both having down seasons based on our lofty expectations of them, they'll both be in Seattle one way or another, whether it's as a starter or as a reserve.
Based on how popular these two superstars are, there's a very good chance we see them both in the starting lineup for the American League team.
Trout is a ten-time all-star while Ohtani has made the team twice.
Trout will be up against all AL outfielders for three starting spots. Aaron Judge is going to get one of the spots based on how awesome he's been and his popularity. While it's possible we see guys like Yordan Alvarez and Masataka Yoshida get voted in because of how great they've been, it's hard to see them edging out Trout who despite his relative down year, still has an .891 OPS.
Ohtani's path to a starting spot is even clearer. With players like Brent Rooker, and Byron Buxton as his primary competition, it should be smooth sailing for the best and most popular player in baseball right now.
Who else can you see joining Trout and Ohtani as Angels all-stars?