Mike Trout can't hide his disgust with LA Angels' pitching situation
Mike Trout appears to have had it with the LA Angels' pitching situation. He was seen pointing out that Elvis Peguero was tipping his pitches on the mound on Tuesday. Trout was caught identifying this, and being unhappy about it, on camera by the Angels Bally Sports broadcast:
It's perplexing as to why Trout is noticing these things before the coaching staff. It's got to be frustrating for a player like Trout because this is NOT the first time another team has picked up on an Angel tipping pitches this season, and the coaches not finding out what the adjustment needs to be.
It's understandable for Trout to be frustrated with how this 36-41 season (their record after Tuesday's loss) has gone. Trout is hitting .285/.389/.653(!) (1.042 OPS) on the year with 52 runs scored and 23 home runs already.
He hit a home run in Tuesday's game too, one of three which put the Halos up 3-0. They ended up losing the lead and game 10-4.
Mike Trout is understandably frustrated with how the LA Angels' pitching has gone this year.
The LA Angels pitching staff has not followed up Mike Trout's strong performance at all yet again this season. The Halos' arms this year are just 13th in MLB in ERA (3.89), 18th in FIP (4.06), tied for 11th in WHIP (1.23), and 19th in SIERA (3.95). It's got to be frustrating for a top three AL MVP candidate in Trouty.
Especially because this has been the story of the Halos for the past eight seasons. They have had the best player in baseball, and this year the best two, yet don't have the pitching to provide the support that those two need to win games.
Trout isn't the pitching coach. He shouldn't be the one having to notice guys are tipping their pitches. It's on Matt Wise to step it up and coach his guys up so that no advantages are being given.
For the sake of the Halos' franchise player's sanity, as well as the success of the team, something desperately needs to change immediately.