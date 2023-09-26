Mike Trout confirms he's not going anywhere in emotional interview
Mike Trout is expecting to be an Angel in 2024
The 2023 season was a frustrating one for the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout. The Angels, after remaining in postseason contention for the entire first half and being five games over .500 at the trade deadline, immediately collapsed and will end the season trying to remain under the 90-loss mark.
This is the eighth straight season in which the Angels will finish with a losing record, and the ninth consecutive year with no playoffs. With that in mind and the fact that Trout earlier this season said he had plans on talking with Arte Moreno and the Angels front office about their future, rumors started circulating about potential Trout trades. Those can safely be put to bed.
“I go through this every year. There are private conversations I have with Arte [Moreno] and John [team president John Carpino]. And like I said, I’m doing the same thing I did the last, what, 13 years? Going into the offseason, clearing my mind, and getting ready for spring and wearing an Angels uniform in spring.” Sure sounds like he's not going anywhere.
It would've been understandable to see 32-year-old Mike Trout request a trade from the only organization he's ever known after that same organization has gived him just one postseason appearance in his Hall of Fame career. If Shohei Ohtani leaves in free agency, the short-term future of this team looks awfully bleak. Still, it sure sounds like Trout is willing to stick it out at least for now.
This is great news for the Angels as a Trout trade is one that would've been extremely difficult to pull off. The Angels would want the remainder of his seven-year salary cleared while also getting back a meaningful asset or maybe multiple in exchange for a guy who, despite the injuries, is still one of the best players in baseball.
Considering the fact that Trout has a no-trade clause, has been incredibly injury prone, and has such a massive deal remaining, the Angels getting what they wanted likely would've never happened.
Trout spoke to the media following the announcement that he was being transferred to the 60-day IL and was done for the year. He seemed awfully emotional and frustrated with the mounting list of injuries he's had.
Trout put in a ton of time on his body this offseason and hired professionals to get him in great playing shape. He stayed healthy for most of the first half before the fractured hamate occurred out of nowhere. Trout was attempting to come back for the final stretch of the season after being limited to just 82 games this season.
The hope now that trade rumors can be quieted down is that Trout heals up and is ready to go in Spring Training.