Mike Trout continues to cement case for best owner in Mariners history
Mike Trout smoked a pair of home runs in Thursday's LA Angels game against the Seattle Mariners, making it now 49(!) home runs against the M's in his career. That's now the sixth-most HRs any active player has against an opponent in this league:
It really is absurd that this statistic exists with Trout only 30 years old. His ownership of the Mariners continues at the highest level possible.
It's his SEVENTH multi-homer game against the M's, which is tied for the most amount of multi-dinger games against an opponent by an active player. He's tied with the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres (both against the Baltimore Orioles).
LA Angels' CF Mike Trout is now just three bombs behind the record for all-time home runs against the Mariners.
Rafael Palmeiro has 52 home runs against the Mariners to be in first for that category, but remember that LA Angels' franchise player Mike Trout still has eight more years left in his contract after this one.
At this rate, he might even surpass Palmeiro in homers against Seattle this season. The rest of this four-game series is in Seattle. He hits even more homers there than in Anaheim against the Mariners.
He's now hit 30 bombs at T-Mobile Park, which is 11(!) more than the next highest home run total by a visitor at T-Mobile Park (former Angel Mark Teixeira).
Over the course of his career, Trouty hits .327/.432/.665 (1.096 OPS) when playing Seattle. In addition to his 49 home runs, he's also driven in 125 runs and scored 134(!) runs against the M's. That's all in just 168 games against the AL West rival.
With the Mariners being a historically struggling franchise; never winning or playing in a World Series, only being in the playoffs four total times, and not making the postseason since 2001--it begs the question of whether Trout is actually the best owner in Mariner history.
With 18 games left for Trout to bash the Mariners this season, he'll have the chance to continue making his case.