Mike Trout finally meets up with new No. 1 fan from Los Angeles Chargers
On Sunday, Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Mike Williams came to Angel Stadium in hopes of being able to meet LA Angels' superstar Mike Trout. While he DID get to see an Angels win, he didn't quite get to meet up with the best MLB player of the last 11 years:
Trout responded to him on Twitter, making sure he knew that he was going to be able to meet him on Tuesday, when the Halos took on the Rangers for the first game of their series against Texas:
Sure enough, Williams did get the chance to chop it up with Trout before the game on Tuesday, and enjoying the show afterwards--just as he did on Sunday:
Mike Trout dominated for the LA Angels with Mike Williams in attendance.
On Sunday, Mike Trout led the LA Angels to victory while collecting three hits in four at-bats including a home run and a double. He drove in a pair and scored two runs of his own as well. On Tuesday, he almost matched the performance he had on Sunday--going for multiple hits in four AB's again.
Williams surely came to Angel Stadium on the perfect days, especially if he's a diehard Trout fan. Williams had the best year of his career this past year in the AFC West; catching 76 footballs (career-high) for 1,146 receiving yards (career-high) and nine touchdowns. Similarly, Trouty might be having the best year of his career too.
Trout is currently hitting .328/.436/.693 (1.129 OPS). That slugging percentage and OPS are career-best marks. The batting average is also a career-best mark in seasons where Trout's played over 36 games. He's played 39 so far, and has already scored an AL-leading 35 runs.
The two Mikes are at their bests in their respective sports. Greatness will always recognize greatness, and it's awesome to see the two of these great Los Angeles athletes supporting each other.