Eye-opening stat shows how much better Mike Trout is than the rest of MLB
In case anyone needed clarification on how much better of a player LA Angels' CF Mike Trout is than any other player in the league (except for perhaps Shohei Ohtani due to his two-way abilities), clarification has been given.
The famous Talkin' Baseball podcast's Twitter account posted an unreal stat that proves Trout is a major cut above the rest:
This is truly unfair at this point. Trout's slugging percentage is 46 points higher than the league's average slugging percentage PLUS on-base percentage COMBINED. Now, imagine just how high Trout's OPS is. His 1.188 OPS is 100 points higher than any OPS he's had in his legendary career to this point.
Mike Trout is having the best season of his career this year for his LA Angels.
Mike Trout currently boasts career-highs in batting average (.337), slugging percentage (.726), OPS (1.188), and is leading the American League in runs scored (25). His 249 OPS+ is also a career high, and 51 points north of his previous career-high.
He's on pace for 122 runs this season and 44 home runs. His fWAR is already at 2.3, which means he's in line for a 11.3 fWAR if he keeps this up. That would not only be a career-high for Trouty, but it would be more than a full game over his previous career-high.
And by the way, he remains superb defensively. He's posted three defensive runs saved on the season and has made a total of one error in the last three seasons. The best player of the last decade is now still the best player of the last 11 years.