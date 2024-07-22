Mike Trout injury update gives hope Angels could be watchable in second half
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels' 2024 campaign has been a trainwreck. The Angels' fanbase entered the season with little hope that their team would be contending for a spot in the postseason, and LA's play over the first half crushed any remaining thoughts of the Halos playing baseball in October.
Ron Washington's first season in Anaheim has gone south quickly, and the Angels are obvious sellers ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Names like Taylor Ward, Tyler Anderson, and Luis Rengifo are being batted about like a beachball, and this Angels' team could look a lot different by this time next week.
But on the plus side, Mike Trout is on his way back from an extended stint on the injured list. The former AL MVP has been out of commission since late April, and while initial reports made it sound as if Trout would return before the All-Star break, those aspirations were dashed following a setback during the rehab process.
Mike Trout could return to the LA Angels lineup later this week
But Trout is now headed to Salt Lake City and will begin a rehab assignment with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate with a target return date of Thursday. The Angels were just embarrassed with a series loss to theOakland A's, but will look to extract some revenge later this week with their best player in tow.
Before landing on the IL, Trout was hitting .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs and 14 RBI. While that's not the same version of Trout that Angels fans are used to seeing in the batter's box, considering what the Halos have been running out over the past few months, having the 11-time All-Star back on the field will certainly be an upgrade.
Angels fans have been down in the dumps ever since Shohei Ohtani left this past winter, and their attitude only got worse with the team's poor record and impending trade deadline plans. But perhaps the return of Trout will give the fanbase something to cheer for over the final two months of the season.
While it's been a disappointing season for Angels fans, at least you're not rooting on the Chicago White Sox. Yikes!