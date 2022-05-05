Mike Trout once again showcases how great a human he is, makes young Angels fan's day
Mike Trout put his character on full display during the LA Angels' recent series against the Chicago White Sox. Not only did he made a White Sox fan's day with a selfie as the fan ditched school to see Trouty play, but he also found a young Angel fan in the audience and gave him a perfect memory as well.
Trout didn't just have a great series on the field against the ChiSox, hitting .214/.389/.500 (.889 OPS) with a homer and three runs. He also made it a point to go ahead and have a great series WITH the fans in the stands. Spotting this kid and giving him a lifetime memory means everything.
Trout plays the game like it's in a sandlot league. He not only makes dominating at a professional sport look easy, but he always makes sure to stop and smell the roses that come from playing this great game for a living. The best part is that he shares that experience with the fans.
This is why LA Angels fans love Mike Trout.
It's more than just on-field performance that draws LA Angels fans to Mike Trout. There have been stars around the league at around Trout's level that their own fanbases can't stand.
Trout is not loved just because he's an all-time great ballplayer, but because he's an all-time great person. This last series against the White Sox proves it. Trout's batting .316/.447/.671 (1.118 OPS) this year. Trouty the ballplayer is truly spectacular. Trouty the man, however, may be even greater.