Mike Trout refuses to stop terrorizing Seattle Mariners organization

Reminder: Mike Trout is a career .327 (203/621) hitter against the Mariners with 36 doubles, 11 triples, 53 HR's & 132 RBI. The 53 HR are the most all-time against SEA & his 11 triples are tied with George Brett for the most all-time vs. SEA. #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/mWrgmcbmvS