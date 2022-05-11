Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani going back-to-back for Angels was as glorious as it gets
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani went back-to-back for the fourth time together in their careers for the LA Angels on Monday and it was as amazing as it sounds. Check out each time they've done it below, and notice how much energy there was for the last time in particular:
There's just something different about this team. They're all excited, they all love playing together, they all compliment each other's talents, and they all refuse to take their feet off the gas pedal. It's why the Angels are tied for the Major-League lead in wins, and a full game up on the Astros for first place in the AL West.
The two of them going back to back was a great sign of even greater things to come. Sure enough, Ohtani pieced up the first grand slam of his entire professional playing career (both NPB and MLB) later in the game. The Halos won 11-3 over a good team in the now 18-12 Tampa Bay Rays.
Both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are off to a red-hot start for the LA Angels.
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani batting next to each other in the LA Angels' lineup will likely be here to stay. That's because it seems to enhance both of their performances. Ohtani is currently leading the American League with 23 runs scored, and he's also driven in 21 runs.
As for Trout, he's scored 22 runs himself as he continues to set the table for the slugging Ohtani to drive him in. Trouty's getting on-base 44.1% of the time, making lots of opportunities for ShoTime to drive him in.
Both have at least six homers on the year, reminding Angels fans how lucky they are to have the two best players in the game on their team. The Halos lead the Majors in home runs (40) and RBIs (145).
With the struggles the team has seen from Jo Adell, Anthony Rendon, and Jared Walsh--Trout and Ohtani (as well as Taylor Ward) have been absolutely CARRYING this offense. Just wait until those two corner infielders start hitting like themselves again (Walsh has already started) and this team will be unstoppable.