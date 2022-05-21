Mike Trout wrote hilarious message on signed bat he gave to Dallas Cowboys star
LA Angels' superstar Center Fielder Mike Trout has been unstoppable this season. He leads the American League with 32 runs scored, and he's slashing .320/.432/.689 (1.120 OPS) on the year so far. He's a monster in the sport that he plays, solidifying himself as the best professional baseball player of the last 11 seasons.
Dallas Cowboys First-Team All-Pro Linebacker Micah Parsons is also a monster in the sport that he plays. He racked up 13 sacks, totaled 84 tackles, and forced three fumbles as just a rookie in 2021, winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. This comes rather to the dismay of the great Trout, who is a big fan of one of the Cowboys' biggest rivals--the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trout ended up meeting the 2021 Pro Bowler when he was on a road trip to play the Texas Rangers in the team's latest road series. While he is clearly a fan of Parsons' game--awarding him with a signed bat--he had to make sure he told Parsons how he really feels about his Eagles playing the Cowboys twice in this upcoming NFL season:
LA Angels' superstar Mike Trout told Dallas Cowboys' phenom Micah Parsons to "take it easy on" his Eagles.
So, not only did the best player in the world of the past 11 years give Micah Parsons a signed bat, but Mike Trout also gave Parsons a good laugh in the process. Parsons will have this signature and message on that bat forever. Trout continues to give memories to fans that last a lifetime, whether they're also mega athletes or not.
Parsons did not play in the second game that the 'Boys played the Eagles in, but he did play the first time. He had mixed results on the day; totaling four tackles, half a sack, and a PD. Hopefully for Trout, and any other Eagle fans--Philly will be able to contain him this year as well.