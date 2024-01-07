MLB Insider claims the Angels are Blake Snell's 'strongest suitor'
The Angels appear to be in play for Blake Snell
Action has started to pick up around the league, but the Los Angeles Angels remain relatively quiet. The Zach Plesac deal is finally official, but the Halos have yet to do anything major in what feels like an important offseason. They lost Shohei Ohtani, won't rebuild, and don't seem to have much of a plan.
One area they must address if they want to be remotely competitive is the starting rotation. The rotation was below-average even with Shohei, and it's among the league's worst without him. Sure, there's some potential there with Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and even Chase Silseth, and the Angels hope new pitching coach Barry Enright can be a difference maker, but when thinking realistically, this is a subpar group.
Adding a frontline starter, however, changes the equation. In free agency there are two of those remaining, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. According to this latest rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Angels appear to have a very good shot at landing Snell.
The LA Angels appear to have a real shot at signing NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell
"Blake Snell will still be a free agent when spring training hits with teams continuing to balk at his asking price in excess of $200 million. The Los Angeles Angels are the strongest suitor at this juncture. "- Bob Nightengale - USA Today
Snell understandably has a very high asking price after taking home his second Cy Young Award. He was as dominant as can be this past season for the Padres, posting a 1.20 ERA in his final 23 starts of the year. When he's on, he's unhittable. When he's not on, however, he's nothing more than a mid-rotation arm. That's why his market has gained little traction. Teams are unwilling to meet his asking price because of how inconsistent he's been throughout his eight-year career.
The Angels being his strongest suitor doesn't mean they're willing to meet the $200 million plus price tag, but it does show that they appear to be serious in their negotiations with him. While Snell comes with his faults, few come with his Cy Young upside. That's what the Angels would be banking on if they sign him.
Nightengale notes that he believes Snell could fall right into the Angels' laps with big market teams like the Phillies, Red Sox, Yankees, and Mets shying away. While Snell should not be their top priority due to some of the faults Nightengale points out in his piece, if his price drops exponentially, it makes sense for the Angels to pull the trigger. Unfortunately, with Snell willing to wait, this could take a while to come into fruition.