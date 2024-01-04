MLB Insider gives Angels fans hope with exciting free agency prediction
Will the Angels really sign Blake Snell or are the Angels being used as leverage?
The Los Angeles Angels have had one of the more underwhelming offseasons around the league, doing virtually nothing despite losing Shohei Ohtani. They've made four low-cost moves to add pitching depth, but aren't any better than they were last season. Considering the fact that it's January, that has the fan base quite nervous.
Now, it should be pointed out that since the free agency market has moved at a snail's pace this offseason, there are still many high-quality players left for the Angels to sign. It'd involve Arte Moreno spending money which Angels fans aren't exactly sure is going to happen, but it's certainly not an impossibility that a star or two comes to Anaheim.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com seems to think that the Angels getting a star is possible, as he links two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to the Halos.
MLB Insider gives Angels fans hope by predicting Blake Snell signing with the Angels
In Feinsand's latest for MLB.com, he discusses the market for the top three pitchers available in Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Shota Imanaga. It is important to note that he believes Snell will be the last one to sign and doesn't believe there's really a favorite for any of the three, but his prediction is that the Angels or Giants sign the reigning Cy Young winner.
Snell is a pitcher who comes with a lot of mystery to say the least. When he's on, he's unhittable. He showed that this past season on his way to his second Cy Young Award since 2018. However, when he's off, he's nothing more than a mid-rotation arm who doesn't go very deep into games. The Angels would be risking a lot of money hoping they get the good version of Snelll, which is what their rotation desperately needs.
The Angels had a subpar rotation even with Shohei Ohtani. Losing him and doing nothing to replace him has it set up for disaster. Snell at his best is as good if not better than Ohtani at his best on the bump, but he's not always at his best.
This could very easily be a leverage play by Snell's camp as well. The Angels aren't exactly the most appealing destination ever, and if he's using them to get more money elsewhere it wouldn't be a huge shock.
With not many other high-end options available, Angels fans can only hope at this point that the team signs Snell and gets the most out of him.