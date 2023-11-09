MLB Insider links Shohei Ohtani and three other top-25 free agents to the Angels
Shohei Ohtani is not the only top free agent this MLB Insider links to the Los Angeles Angels.
2) J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez would act as the Shohei Ohtani replacement. If Ohtani returns, it'd make no sense to pursue Martinez who is strictly a DH at this stage of his career. If he doesn't return, the Angels can't do any better replacing his production. He's not Shohei offensively, nobody is, but he's the second-best bat available in free agency.
Martinez would've been the Angels second-best hitter this past season even with the fact that he missed 49 games due to injury. Injuries are a concern for the 36-year-old, but he's the kind of impact bat the team would need if they lost Ohtani.
A plus to signing an older player like J.D. is he wouldn't require the long-term commitment many other free agents would while still being a productive player. If for some reason Martinez regresses heavily, the Angels would be done with him either at the end of the season or the following year. It's hard to imagine a 36-year-old DH getting more than two guaranteed years even with how good Martinez is.
Once Ohtani signs, I'm sure there will be several teams interested in the veteran. If Ohtani doesn't return to Anaheim, I'm sure the Angels will be one of them. Feinsand has the Dodgers and Mets as potential landing spots for Martinez in addition to the Angels. Both the Dodgers and Mets are expected to be big players in the Ohtani sweepstakes, so it'd make sense for whoever loses out to try and land J.D.