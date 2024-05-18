MLB insider tabs possible Angels trade candidates in what could be deadline fire sale
By Drew Koch
Anyone who's watched the Los Angeles Angels play this season knows that this is not a championship-caliber team. Oddly enough, without a bunch of talented young players on the ball club, the Halos are not even in the same category as a rebuilding franchise like the Oakland A's.
The writing is on the wall, and now even members of the national media are beginning to echo the sentiments that Angels fans have been feeling for about the past month — a fire sale is coming.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently examined eight different teams that are likely to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. Unsurprisingly, the Angels were one of those ball clubs. So who does Feinsand believe will be shipped out of LA before July 30?
MLB insider tabs possible Angels trade candidates in what could be deadline fire sale
Brace yourselves, Angels fans. It's a long list. The Angels have a number of players on expiring contracts whom Feinsand believes will be traded this summer. Among them are Brandon Drury (who is currently on the injured list) and a host of relievers: Carlos Estéves, Matt Moore, Adam Cimber, Jose Cisnero, and Luis Garcia will all be free agents after this season.
But Feinsand didn't stop there. The MLB insider also cited Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, and Jo Adell as potential trade bait. If Feinsand is correct, the entire Angels roster will look vastly different once the calendar flips to August.
While fans never want to openly root against their favorite team or watch their ball club lose over 100 games, this Angels roster isn't cut out to compete this season, and there's little to get excited about when you look at the farm system. LA does not have a single Top-100 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Lately, organizations like the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, and Kansas City Royals have injected excitement into their fanbases by embracing a youth movement, centered around a number of former top prospects like Gunnar Henderson, Elly De La Cruz, and Bobby Witt Jr. It's time for the Angels to take a similar approach, because trying to buy top-talent (see Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon) on the open market has been a disaster.
If the opportunity presents itself, the Angels should fully embrace the idea of a fire sale at this year's MLB trade deadline. Maybe the Halos could land a few top prospects by trading away some of their veteran players to contending teams later this summer and begin the process of building a contender from the inside-out.