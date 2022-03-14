MLB Insider uncovers reason why LA Angels re-signed disappointing Kurt Suzuki
Kurt Suzuki has been brought back by the LA Angels on a one-year/$1.75 million deal. This was a huge mistake, as Suzuki was awful in his first and only year with the Halos in 2021. Suzuki was a liability at the plate; batting .224/.294/.342 (.636 OPS) with a 74 OPS+.
Also, he was second on the team in errors with 10 errors. He was 17th on the team with a .984 fielding percentage. It's safe to say that he was a liability on defense as well. There once was a narrative where Shohei Ohtani was better with him as his catcher, but Max Stassi ended up catching Ohtani just fine in his chances. That combo works.
FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray ended up revealing the real reason why Suzuki was brought back over the weekend:
"Suzuki has known general manager Perry Minasian since their time together with the Atlanta Braves, with the GM holding the longtime catcher in high regard for his clubhouse presence, leadership and ability to command a pitching staff, sources said."- Robert Murray, FanSided
Minasian should not have brought Kurt Suzuki back to the LA Angels.
Kurt Suzuki had said in September that he was considering retirement, which was good news for LA Angels fans. It would eliminate the possibility of him coming back. Unfortunately, he decided to come back for a 16th year, giving Minasian the chance to bring his guy back.
Fortunately, Murray wrote that Suzuki will be third on the depth chart behind Stassi and Matt Thaiss. Thaiss has struggled in his MLB career so far, but he has lots of talent. He is the better backup catcher option for the Halos moving forward.
I would have rather had the Angels sign Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer for their clubhouse presence and leadership. However unfortunately, for whatever reason, the Angels do not want to focus on making actual improvements for the team.