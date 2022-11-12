MLB Trade Rumors prediction has Angels signing three players
MLB Trade Rumors links Brandon Drury to the Angels on a two-year $18 million dollar contract.
Brandon Drury has been a bench player who could play virtually anywhere other than center field for his entire career. He had a nice year as a bench player with the Mets in 2021 and was signed to a one-year $900,000 contract.
Drury was given a chance to play third base for the Reds and made the most of it. He slashed .274/.335/.520 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI before being traded to the Padres at the deadline.
He struggled with San Diego, seeing his OPS drop by over 130 points, but he did hit eight more home runs in 46 games.
MLB Trade Rumors' staff has one member linking Drury to four different teams; the White Sox, Marlins, Brewers, and Angels.
Drury would be a very welcome addition to the Angels, a team with awful depth. He'd probably play most of his games in left field and at second base. He could also occasionally spell Anthony Rendon at third to try and keep him on the field.
Something else intriguing about Drury is his ability to hit left-handed pitching. Jared Walsh has struggled mightily against southpaws in his entire career so Drury would be a nice platoon option with Walsh at first base against lefties. He had a .955 OPS against lefties this season, which is excellent.
The terms of Drury's contract are very fair and the Angels would only be giving him two years. The 30 year old probably won't hit another 28 home runs playing away from Great American Ballpark, one of the more hitter friendly parks in baseball, but he'd still be a very good bat who the Angels can deploy just about anywhere. The defense isn't great, but the bat makes it worth it.