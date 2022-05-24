NBA All-Star shows love to LA Angels' CF Mike Trout on Twitter
Mike Trout had a monster game for the LA Angels in their latest contest on Sunday. Collecting three hits in four at-bats, two of those were extra-base hits that Trouty had en route to scoring a pair of runs on the day. One was a double, and he also drove himself in via home run during the game against the Oakland Athletics.
Angels fans were thrilled that Trout hit his 12th home run of the season. Heck, he's flexed so much power to start the year. He's slugging .699. A surprise Angel fan, however, revealed himself on Twitter during the game. NBA 2021 and 2022 All-Star G/SF Zach LaVine for the Chicago Bulls praised Trout on the social media site:
LaVine could not be more right in his statement. Trout's three-hit day was simply just a "routine day in the office" for the Angels' franchise player. That's what greatness is for Trouty. A routine day in the office. He's batting .323/.434/.699 (1.133 OPS) this season with 26 RBIs and an American League-leading 35 runs scored.
LA Angels' CF Mike Trout may be even better than he's ever been this season.
It's why it's easy to see why Zach LaVine is a Mike Trout fan. Imagine what Trouty would be like if his "office" wasn't a baseball diamond. The LA Angels think his co-workers would just sit back and marvel at just how dominant he is at this game:
Trout certainly is very good at baseball. He recently scored his 1,000th run, and has 322 home runs already in his career. Keep in mind that this is only his 12th year in the Bigs, and one of them was essentially taken away due to the coronavirus pandemic. To have these career numbers already is everything. Trout's only 30.
It was just a few months ago when ESPN questioned if Trout was done already. LaVine probably laughed out loud at that one. At the end of the day, greatness is what Trout does, and it's what he'll always do. LaVine correctly reminded everyone that dominance is just part of Trout's job.