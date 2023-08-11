New MLB Pipeline update highlights how subpar the Angels farm system really is
Logan O'Hoppe and...?
The Los Angeles Angels have one of the worst farm systems in MLB. That's been very clear for years now. It did look like it was on the rise, but players like Zach Neto, Jose Soriano, and Sam Bachman have graduated the rankings. It's good to see them in and producing in the majors, but that lessens what the Angels have on the farm.
Of course, the Angels traded many of their top prospects at the trade deadline to try and win now. That's backfired spectacularly. A guy like Edgar Quero who ranks within MLB Pipeline's new top 100 rankings is now in the White Sox organization. That hurts.
The Angels have a top-100 prospect, but that's Logan O'Hoppe. The backstop is already a MLB player, he's just been on the IL since mid-April. Once he comes back, he should rack up the plate appearances necessary to be removed from the rankings at some point.
New MLB Pipeline Top-100 rankings highlight poor LA Angels farm system
O'Hoppe is the 31st-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the top Angels prospect. That, obviously, is great. What's after that isn't looked at quite as highly.
Nolan Schanuel is the second-best prospect in the Angels system, but is nowhere to be found in the top-100 list. Schanuel was selected 11th overall and has gotten off to a great start in his professional career, but his potential isn't viewed quite as highly as at least 100 other prospects.
If Schanuel continues to rake in AA like he has been, chances are he'll sneak into this list at some point. Third round pick Alberto Rios ranks fifth on the Angels top prospect list, behind O'Hoppe, Schanuel, Caden Dana, and Nelson Rada.
There're six new additions total on the top-30 list including Schanuel, Rios, Barrett Kent (#9), Camden Minacci (#19), John Wimmer (#29), and Adrian Acosta (#30).
It's important to note this is just one outlet's opinion. Others might view the Angels farm system in a bit of a better light, but the future is not so bright according to MLB Pipeline with virtually no elite prospects outside of O'Hoppe.