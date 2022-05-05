New Shohei Ohtani injury details finally emerge
When Shohei Ohtani got hurt in the LA Angels' series against the Chicago White Sox, there was some uncertainty surrounding what was to come.
It came out that Ohtani would be coming out of the game, and then it came out that Ohtani would miss his next start on the mound but be available to play (but not start) as soon as the next game. He had one plate appearance in that series finale, and then he ended up starting Games 1 and 2 of this current Red Sox series going on.
It was unclear, however, when he'd get back on the mound. On Tuesday, however, it was finally revealed. Ohtani will be starting Thursday's series finale on the mound in Boston. Noah Syndergaard pitched Tuesday to start the series, Reid Detmers is pitching right now on Wednesday, and Ohtani will finish it off.
Shohei Ohtani will look to continue his great trajectory on Thursday for the LA Angels.
Shohei Ohtani has been on a tear on the mound as of late for the LA Angels. In his last two starts, he's posted a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings. He walked only two batters, and struck out an unreal 16 hitters in that span. Holding hitters to a .164 batting average in these last two starts, Ohtani has been untouchable as of late. Now that he's recovered from his groin injury, he'll likely continue his success.
Ohtani will look to shut down the Red Sox this time around and improve on his already career-best 2.08 FIP and career-best 1.94 SIERA. He'll likely of course also DH in that game, which could pose problems for the Sox there too. Ohtani currently leads the American League with 17 runs scored on the season.