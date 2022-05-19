The next LA Angels pitching prospect to make their MLB debut will be...
#3 LA Angels pitching prospect who may debut in 2022: Sam Bachman
Next up is 22-year-old Sam Bachman, AKA the pitcher many LA Angels fans have been anxiously waiting to see pitch in the majors since he was taken ninth overall in last year’s draft.
A standout in three seasons at Miami University of Ohio, it’s long been speculated that the Angels would have Bachman speed through the minors as quickly as possible and get him major league ready within a year of his drafting. Though there is still a decent chance he makes it to the majors this season, an early season IL stint (back spasms) that sidelined him until May 6 has most definitely slowed plans a bit.
Nonetheless, there’s a reason Bachman is the Angels #1 prospect despite his inexperience. Boasting a career 3.06 ERA along with 11.3 K/9 at college, Bachman saved the best for last as he was nearly unstoppable as a junior, putting up a 1.81 ERA with 14.0 K/9 in 12 starts.
Bachman proved just how developed he is as a pitcher when, less than a month after the draft, he made his Single-A debut with the Tri-City Dust Devils, firing two shutout innings and allowing only one hit. He would close out his first professional season with a 3.77 ERA, 1.186 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 in five starts.
Jump ahead to this year and through his first two starts back from the IL with the Trash Pandas, Bachman hasn’t missed a beat. In seven innings, Bachman is yet to allow a run and has only given up one hit.
Obviously, the Angels are going to take things a bit slower with their prize possession after missing the first month of the season, but these early numbers are incredibly promising. Once his fastball begins touching 100 mph and his slider returns to unhittable form, Bachman will make it known to the whole league why he was arguably the best pitcher of the 2021 draft class.